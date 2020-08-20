According to a Penn State News release, the university has partnered with wepa, a cloud-based print management solution, to bring Paw Prints to University Park.

Paw Prints is the new cloud-based printing technology which will be open to students once instruction and coursework resumes this fall. It will also be open to faculty, staff and campus visitors.

Paw Prints will have 51 kiosks placed throughout campus and will be replacing printers in computer labs and printers in classrooms will be moved to buildings' hallways so they can be used while classes are in session. The kiosks will not be impacting printers in the individual colleges.

The kiosks went online on Aug. 15.

Users are able to upload print jobs from their phones, tablets, laptops or desktops and then proceed to the nearest kiosk to print. Users are also able to skip the upload process as files stored in Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, Canvas or a flash drive will be accessible at the kiosks.

Wepa has also provided phone applications in the iOS and Android app stores and for laptop and desktop users to use with Paw Prints.

Users are able to pay through funds on their wepa account, LionCash or credit and debit cards.

Now visitors at University Park will no longer need a temporary Penn State Access Account to be able to use a computer lab printer. Instead it will just be authenticated at a kiosk to access their files.

The introduction of Paw Prints and its kiosks at University Park means that students will no longer have access to 75 free pages each semester.

More information on the location of the kiosks and support can be found here.

