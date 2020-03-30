U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings of colleges and universities ranked Penn State’s College of Education graduate programs 36th out of the 255 best programs nationwide, according to a Penn State news release.

Ten of the the College of Education’s graduate programs fall into “specialty” categories ranked by U.S. News, and all ten were ranked in the top 15, with four programs in the top ten.

This is the second year in a row that the College of Education has moved up in U.S. News’s rankings, according to the release.

Specialty rankings are based “solely on nominations from school officials,” with a program’s rank determined by the number of nominations it received. A program must receive seven or more nominations to be ranked.