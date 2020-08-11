Maria Zarate felt out of place on campus during her freshman year at Penn State. Coming from Peru, she wasn’t sure where her place was in the university crowd — she just wanted someone she could share her culture with.

Because of this, Zarate (junior-biotechnology) decided to form the Peruvian Student Association to help Peruvian students feel welcome at Penn State and connect with others.

Zarate is now the vice president for the organization, which had a soft start in late July and has plans to begin club elections on August 13. She said the idea for the organization stemmed from her own experience of feeling isolated and unable to make real connections with others.

“If I had that organization when I got to Penn State, I would be so welcomed, like a home away from home,” Zarate said.

During her sophomore year, Zarate met Paula Calizaya, who she said she connected with instantly. The two expressed a detachment from the rest of Penn State’s Latinx community as Peruvian students, and Zarate said she instead felt more related to international students.

“I really don’t feel connected to any of these [other] organizations, because they have their own background and culture,” Zarate said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Together, the two spent their second year at Penn State creating the Peruvian Student Association to welcome incoming Peruvian students in the hopes of creating a community.

Zarate and Calizaya (junior-physics and math) used the year to meet new Peruvian students on campus and gauge interest. Calizaya, the organization’s president, said 10 signatures are required by the university in order to form a club, and she wanted them to come from people genuinely interested in the group rather than friends.

Calizaya said she didn’t find a club on campus that suited her, as Latino Caucus felt too big to find intimate friend groups. Initially, she wasn’t sure if there would be enough students on campus to form a Peruvian club, though bonding with Zarate about their culture motivated her to move forward with it.

“It was just nice having someone you can relate to,” Calizaya said.

The organization, however, seeks to make a community open to anyone interested in learning more about Peruvian culture. Since the club began holding its meetings a few weeks ago via Zoom, Calizaya said approximately 25% of their current members are not actually Peruvian.

Zarate said the Peruvian Student Association will not only be a space where students can have discussions about their culture, but where others can learn more about a background unfamiliar to them. On July 28, the organization created its own Instagram, @pennstate.pe, where it shares Peruvian history and facts.

“We are so proud of our history in general, so we just love to share it as much as we can,” Zarate said.

When the fall semester begins, Calizaya said the club will continue discussing the history and culture of Peru on a biweekly basis. The topics may compare the experiences students have in Peru to those in the United States, such as public transportation systems.

Zarate said the organization also plans to occasionally cook traditional Peruvian dishes, an idea stemming from the organization’s adviser, Christopher Heaney. Heaney is not from Peru, though he teaches Peruvian history at the university.

After connecting with Heaney, Calizaya said it was nice to meet someone who was so passionate in learning about her culture without growing up with it.

“It’s just great to have someone who’s not Peruvian loving my country,” she said.

With the pandemic in mind, Calizaya and Zarate aren’t currently aware of what club meetings will look like in the fall, though it’s likely they will remain online. In the meantime, they have set goals for the future as the organization begins to grow.

Zarate said the student association has been approved for a position within Latino Caucus, which was their first focus after becoming an official club. Now, they’re working on recruiting more members.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Student coronavirus symptom checker launched on Penn State Go app Penn State students are being asked to complete a symptom checker before returning to campus…

As of Aug. 10, its Instagram account had 106 followers, and Calizaya said there are incoming freshmen and graduate students already expressing interest in the organization as well.

Nathan Alvarado had his eyes on the club after learning about its creation in January following a presentation he gave in one of his classes on his family’s Peruvian history. Alvarado (junior-aerospace engineering) said the organization already feels like a welcoming space even in its infancy.

“There’s a real sense of family,” Alvarado said. “We have a lot of national pride… We really want to spread that love and that passion we have for our country.”

Before joining the club, Alvarado said he didn’t feel very connected to the Latinx community on campus, and wasn’t aware of the Latino Caucus until his sophomore year. He wasn’t sure if there was even a large Peruvian community on campus, though he said he has now connected with at least 15 fellow Peruvians through the club.

Like Zarate and Calizaya, Alvarado has big hopes for the future of the club — particularly in its ability to connect any students interested in Peruvian culture.

While they want to start small, Zarate said the organization is looking to eventually expand and continue growing as more people join. She wants to one day get the Peruvian Student Association involved with THON and hold fundraisers for communities in Peru.

No matter where they go, however, the new student association will seek to offer a support system and to build a community on Penn State’s campus. With many new ideas in the works, Zarate and Calizaya are excited to create a space for students to meet new people.

“As soon as you step foot in the club,” Alvarado said, “you’re going to feel welcome.”