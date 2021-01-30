Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Saturday regarding the recent 'Zoom bombings' that occurred in the Black Caucus Zoom room during the spring Virtual Involvement Fair on Jan. 27.

Barron denounced the 'Zoom bombings,' which contained racist and homophobic slurs. In the statement, Barron called them "beyond disgusting and sadly another reminder of the ongoing work that must continue if we are to end incidents motivated by hate."

Barron said the Penn State community is working to "model inclusion and anti-racism."

"For me, these types of troubling activities serve to strengthen my goal of creating a more inclusive community and certainly underscore the need for continued work together on initiatives like the recent revisions to our Student Code of Conduct," Barron said in the statement.