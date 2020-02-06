The Senate confirmed Wednesday evening that President Donald Trump is acquitted of all charges against him, meaning he will remain in office after being impeached by the House of Representatives in December.

Trump is the third president United States history to be impeached. He was acquitted by the Senate for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Michael Berkman, political science professor and director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, said he believes the biggest consequence Trump will face from this impeachment is lost time for his 2020 presidential campaign.

He said incumbent presidents usually have the advantage of focusing on the positive aspects of their presidency, while the opposing party faces an intraparty battle — something he said Trump did not have the time to do because of the impeachment trials.

Berkman said Republican senators will likely see the greatest consequences of impeachment when running for reelection in states where Trump is not popular.

“Trump has such a tremendous hold on [senators], and he’s put them in such a bind, where only full support is okay,” he said. “Senate candidates are being forced for the first time to vote to either approve or disapprove of a president's behavior.”

He said it won’t have as much of an impact on the presidential election, because those who don’t plan to vote for Trump already knew of his actions and those who do support Trump don’t think he violated any laws.

Jacob Klipstein, the administrative vice president of the Penn State College Democrats, agreed that Republican senators up for re-election will face the greatest consequences.

Klipstein (junior-political science, history and Jewish studies) said he thinks the House did the right thing by impeaching Trump, but the Senate overlooked the work and evidence the House found.

“Before now, I would say there was some kind of ‘higher ground’ to the presidency of the United States, [and] that the president was supposed to be above this — the Senate is not holding Donald Trump to that level,” Klipstein said. “They would let him get away with anything at this point.”

However, Klipstein also said he believes impeachment will not be a hot topic on voters’ minds when they go to the polls this fall, considering the amount of time left until the election.

Max Myer, president of the Penn State College Republicans, said he understands the irregularity of Trump’s actions, but he does not think they are impeachable offenses.

“Most Republicans have admitted that there was an abuse of power,” Myers (senior-political science) said. “However, most Republicans think every president abuses power, as the rest of the country does.”

However, Berkman, Klipstein and Myer all agreed on one aspect of the impeachment — it is driven by intensely polarized partisanship.

“I think we need to be able to separate our partisanship from what we value as Americans,” Myer said.

Klipstein said this partisanship leads to dysfunction in the Senate.

“The Senate has definitely gotten to a place where partisanship has overtaken any kind of semblance of norms that we’ve established over our nation’s history,” Klipstein said.

Berkman added Trump’s acquittal is revealing of how America is comfortable doing business with foreign entities — and that it sets a dangerous precedent for future politicians.

“I think it’s very important to let the American people decide — put the evidence out and make this a more democratic process,” Myer said. “I don’t know if we’ll forget about impeachment, but it’s definitely not the biggest story going around right now.”

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of the Collegian’s Board of Directors.

