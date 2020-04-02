The Beta Theta Pi fraternity house owner has filed an amended complaint in the U.S. Middle District Court in an attempt to block Penn State from claiming ownership of the house.

According to a complaint filed on April 2 by the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of the Beta Theta Pi, Inc., referred to as the House Corp. in documents, due process rights were violated when the university banned recognition of the fraternity and revoked the house deed, as well as other actions the university has taken since pledge Timothy Piazza's hazing-fueled death in 2017.

The suit names Penn State, President Eric Barron, Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims and former Senior Director of the Office of Student Conduct Danny Shaha as defendants.

The complaint states that Penn State used Piazza's to "cover up the failure of its policies to provide a safe environment for all of its students by deflecting blame to the Chapter and the House Corp." The suit also claimed that Shaha, Sims and Barron were to blame for Piazza's death.

The House Corp. said that following the filing of the deed and transfer of ownership, its members had the right to a quiet and peaceful use of the property, free of interference of property rights by Penn State.

However, 90 days after Piazza's death, Penn State announced it would permanently ban the Beta Theta Pi chapter, which could not be appealed by the chapter. Therefore, the suit says the House Corp. forced the chapter to vacate the fraternity.

Penn State's decision was made without following the procedures or guidelines set forth by the Office of Student Affairs or the Interfraternity Council, according to the complaint.

The House Corp. also alleged the defendants "conducted interviews directly with the police department, reviewed grand jury information and interviewed grand jury witnesses without notice to the House Corp. or the Chapter.

Additionally, the House Corp. said that it was denied access to a video recording from the evening of Feb. 2, 2017, which was "confiscated" from the house.

The House Corp. said that it does not concede that Penn State has the option to sell the property under the deed because the house is still used for alumni of the fraternity and chapter to visit.

MORE PIAZZA HAZING CASE COVERAGE