The University Park Undergraduate Association passed two pieces of legislation in a two-hour meeting on Wednesday night.

The 15th Assembly passed a bill funding a membership with the Post-Landfill Action Network, an organization that helps students minimize their university's waste.

Once UPUA has paid the $1,000 membership fee, PLAN’s resources will be available to all students and student organizations at Penn State.

Representatives also passed a resolution in support of the African American Studies department’s open letter to the university's administration, which was written over the summer.

RELATED

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Jacob Klipstein and Rep. Najee Rodriguez, expresses support for the department’s demands and pledges to promote those demands.

Rep. Joshua Reynolds said he did not support that the letter demanded more scholarships for Black students and said he would prefer to expand already-existing need-based scholarships.

Rodriguez pointed out that the scholarships were intended to address “centuries of oppression and racial inequity,” because for much of America’s history, Black and Indigenous people were not allowed to pursue higher education.

Rep. Brian Schultz said he did not feel comfortable with the letter’s call to disarm university police and cut ties with the state college police, considering the frequency of mass shootings in America, although Rep. Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen countered that statistically, police often fail to stop school shootings.

Ultimately, the bill passed with only three no votes from Reynolds, Schultz and Rep. JohnMark Miller.

Representatives also confirmed Catherine Zhou as executive director of the first-year council and Rep. Lewis Richardson as the executive director of Student and Organization Rights Advisors.

Richardson will serve in his position while continuing to be a representative in the general assembly.

Editor's note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian's Board of Directors.