Penn Staters pull out your wallets, because two Youtubers are headed to Happy Valley.

Cody Ko announced via Twitter that he and Noel Miller will be performing at the State Theatre as part of “The Riding Out East, Then West, Then East Again Tour.”

The show is set for Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Public ticket sales will be available via OvationTix.com or TinyMeatTour.com starting this Friday, and prices will begin at $41.50.

A meet-and-greet package will also be available for purchase, which will entail VIP treatment and an exclusive meet-and-greet/photo opportunity with Ko and Miller. This package is priced at $143.50.

Ko and Miller each have approximately 3.5 million and 1.4 million subscribers on Youtube, respectively. Ko is a self-described actor, comedian, podcaster and Youtuber and Miller is also a comedian and podcaster.

tix on same friday. presale on patreon pic.twitter.com/gD88L6jH52 — Cody Ko (@codyko) July 17, 2019