Penn State announced Tuesday that parking adjustments will be upheld August 17 through 23 to account for the high volume of cars on campus during the fall semester arrival period.

According to a Penn State News release, all core student resident lots — which include the lots for Eastview Terrace, Nittany Apartments, South Halls, Pollock Halls and East Halls — will not allow overnight parking.

These lots will also be kept to unloading only, and all vehicles must be moved from them by the night of August 16. Student permit holders for these areas can instead park their vehicles in Jordan East or Stadium West while moving in.

Students who have parking permits for East Halls can move back to the area starting at 6 p.m. on August 22. Those with permits for Eastview Terrace, Nittany Apartments, South Halls or Pollock Halls, however, can move back to their specified lots starting at 4 p.m. on August 23.

The release stated that faculty and staff lots — Brown E, Green C, Green J, Green N, Orange B, Yellow H, Yellow J and Yellow T — will be reserved for student arrival from August 17 to 23.

Faculty and staff with permits for Brown E, Green C, Green J and Green N must park at the Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West during this period.

Those with permits for Orange B must park at Jordan East, Stadium West or an “Orange” lot other Orange A Katz. Yellow H IM Building permit holders can park at any other Yellow H lot, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Additionally, Yellow J and Yellow T permit holders can move their vehicles to Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West during student arrival.

According to the release, Burrowes Road will allow southbound traffic between Curtin Road and Pollock Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 17 to 22.

Because of this, northbound campus transit stops on Burrowes Road and between College Avenue and Curtin Road will not be serviced August 17 through 22.

The release added that faculty and staff permit holders parking in alternative areas during arrival can use the CATA Blue Loop, CATA Red Link or Campus Shuttle via College Avenue to get around campus without a fare.

According to the release, masks will be required on all campus transit services. CATA, which is currently operating at reduced capacity, will begin offering full services August 22.

The Blue and White Loops, however, will not be available during the fall semester, and the Blue Loop will have its final day of service on August 21.

The release also said there will be adjustments made to the East and HUB-Robeson Center parking decks during student arrival.

For the East Deck, also known as Yellow D, level one and the west end of level two will be reserved for student unloading, and hourly visitor parking will be limited.

According to the release, there may also be times when a portion of Bigler Road — located between Curtin Road and Park Avenue — will be restricted to northbound traffic.

Because of these adjustments, the release recommended that all East Deck permit holders park at Jordan East or Stadium West.

The HUB Deck will reserve sections of parking below the plaza level entrance for student arrival, and hourly visitor parking will be limited, according to the release.

If the deck reaches capacity or if alternative parking is desired, HUB Deck permit holders can move their vehicles to the Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Permit holders who have any questions regarding the student arrival period can email parking@psu.edu or call 814-865-1436 for additional information.