Friends, family and others have established an award in memory of Yaayaa M. Hunt, a Penn State alumna who died unexpectedly in 2019.

According to a Penn State news release, The Yaayaa M. Hunt ’16 Memorial Award will assist students in College of Liberal Arts’ Department of African American Studies. The award is part of “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a philanthropic campaign that hopes to make Penn State more affordable for low-income students.

Hunt was a first-generation college student from Washington, D.C. She graduated from Penn State in 2016 and returned to Washington, D.C. to become a teacher. Hunt died on Dec. 29 at 26 years old.

In Hunt’s position at Eastern Senior High School, she taught mostly black and low-income students, the release said.

“This memorial fund extends a legacy allowing African American studies students for years to come to know Yaayaa's name and what she stood for here at Penn State and beyond,” AnneMarie Mingo, assistant professor of African American studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, and one of Hunt’s professors, said in the release.

To become an endowed fund, it needs to reach $20,000 within the next five years, the release said. It is currently seeking donations, and those who wish to donate can do so here.