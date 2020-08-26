Penn State’s first day of the fall semester was interrupted by partial outages of Zoom meetings and webinars, causing some professors to cancel their classes.

This left both faculty and students unsure of what online classes will be like for the rest of the semester.

Mark Kohler, an assistant teaching professor of communication arts and sciences, teaches four sections of public speaking over Zoom.

Because of the outages, Kohler had to cancel his first two live classes.

Kohler said he had to “scramble” to record his lectures, but ultimately all of his students were able to access the recordings before Zoom was functioning again.

“I was able to pivot very quickly because of the tools that have been put in place by our department,” Kohler said.

Kohler said the outage was not an issue limited to Penn State.

“I believe a lot of these systems are not designed to have so many people coming into their servers at once,” Kohler said, “and I think it's going to be a challenge for a lot of these technology providers as we move along.”

Students were also caught up in the confusion that the shutdown brought to the first day of classes.

“I had trouble getting on to [Zoom], and so did a bunch of other students,” Adrianna Knauss said. “After I read the professor’s announcement about [the Zoom outage], I was frantically trying to use three different devices to see if my Zoom worked, but it didn’t.”

Knauss’s (sophomore-nutritional science) class was canceled as a result of the issues, but she agreed that the problem was bigger than Penn State.

“Penn State probably didn't realize that a lot of colleges are starting right now, and we're all using Zoom as a way to communicate between professors and students, so all of us are logging in at the same exact time,” Knauss said. “I hope moving forward Zoom will be more reliable.”

Katelyn Schroeder did not personally experience any problems with her classes, but said all three of her roommates had issues logging on to Zoom.

One of Schroeder’s (junior-media studies and comparative literature) roommates wasn’t able to access a class because the professor’s Zoom link didn’t work, resulting in the cancellation of the class.

Schroeder said she thinks Penn State was unprepared for the volume of log-ons the site would experience, and the whole East Coast was experiencing the same issues.

“I think [Penn State is] probably closer to being prepared than they were in spring because they had that time to get things going, but obviously it's not going as planned,” Schroeder said.

Kohler said he has faced difficulties adjusting his CAS 100 curriculum to Zoom.

“This course was never really designed to be online in the first place, but we did a good job transitioning from March, when COVID-19 first hit, and also over the summer,” Kohler said.

Brighton Mills was also not personally affected by the Zoom outage but knows people who have been having problems with Zoom even before the first day of classes.

“I have friends that live a little bit further off campus, and Wi-Fi has been a big issue for them, especially with connecting to classes, and that was last semester, so this semester that's definitely an issue still for them,” Mills (senior-criminology and sociology) said.

Mills said Zoom, as well as the shift to online classes in general, is indicative of a bigger challenge — online instruction is not an easy transition for students who are used to classes taking place in person.

“I think it was a little chaotic in the spring,” Mills said. “[Penn State] needed to implement a few more protective measures to help us in the fall. I love what's going on, but I think we can do it even better.”

Kohler believes that some departments are more prepared than others to make the transition to online learning.

“Some of these majors really do require in-person stuff, whether they have labs and things of that nature and some of them may not be able to pivot as easily,” Kohler said.

Kohler believes more inter-department communication can help solve problems, which will help Penn State as a whole.

Mills said the way that some classes are fully online and others are still in person can add to the confusion some students may already have.

Personally, Mills said he would prefer professors providing pre-recorded lectures instead of using Zoom.

“It's so distracting trying to tune in to a live feed when you're at home and there are many things that can distract you,” Mills said.

Kohler believes that the Penn State community can rise to the occasion to get through the issues brought on by the pandemic and that he will be striving to educate students in the best way possible despite the current conditions.

“No one wanted this,” Kohler said. “I'm not trying to become the best online educator in the world. I'm trying to be the most effective educator I can until we can get back to some sense of normalcy in our classrooms.”