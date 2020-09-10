After a several month long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arboretum at Penn State has resumed its weekly volunteer gardening sessions.

Kelly Oleynik, the Arboretum’s volunteer coordinator and a development assistant, said staff members were receiving emails asking when volunteers could return to work in the garden.

Oleynik said she had been working to assess the best time to bring volunteers back.

“Now, it’s a standard volunteer session 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday,” she said. “It works out really well for our crew.”

Oleynik’s crew, a regular group of seven to eight retirees, is the “crème de la crème” of volunteers, she said.

Members come in to rake leaves, water plants and maintain the garden.

In order to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic, all attendees are now required to wear masks, and the arsenal of hoes, trowels and shovels are also sanitized regularly.

Before any volunteers are allowed to work in the garden, they must complete an online risk acknowledgment form and an application to determine their ideal job placement and hourly availability.

Beyond that, Oleynik looks for people who “can really enjoy the space, that this is something they want to invest their time and energy [in].”

The Arboretum currently employs eight full-time, and one part-time, employees, which is why “volunteers are so critical” to maintaining the garden, according to Oleynik.

Oleynik also depends on employees from Penn State’s Office of the Physical Plant for larger projects, such as groundskeeping and mulching.

According to Oleynik, Kim Fanucci is very involved in the day-to-day garden management.

Fanucci, a horticulture technician for OPP, helps to run the volunteer program in addition to her other groundskeeping duties.

“Since November, this is where I've been, and I'm very happy to be here,” Fanucci said.

During the volunteer sessions, Fanucci said she takes care of the grounds and helps others to get situated.

One of the most important aspects of maintaining the garden is preparing for different seasonal changes, Fanucci said. Currently, the Arboretum is preparing for fall.

“We planted fall décor, and today we worked on the [large planters scattered around the grounds],” Fanucci said.

Ralphine Gentzler is a regular volunteer at the weekly sessions, and said she has worked in the garden for several seasons.

When Gentzler, 81, of State College retired five years ago, she began her adventure in volunteering by planting wildflowers in Hartley Wood behind the Arboretum with her husband, Gary.

“I saw they needed volunteers to work in the main garden, so we’re here Tuesday to Thursday, nine to noon, that’s year round,” Gentzler said. “We do anything, we plant, I love it.”

Gentzler said she was originally inspired to get involved at the Arboretum because she doesn’t have a place to garden where she lives, and she wanted to get back into the practice.

“It’s something for everybody to do here, even if you have limited knowledge of gardening they show you what to do,” Gentzler said.

Interested individuals may get involved with the Arboretum’s efforts via its website.

