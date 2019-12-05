The 28-year-old Penn State student who was hit by a vehicle and airlifted to UPMC Altoona on Tuesday has been identified as Faith Khumalo.

Khumalo is a political science Ph.D. student from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, according to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois. She is currently hospitalized in Altoona.

Penn State Student Care and Advocacy is working with Global Programs and the hospital to assure Khumalo, her family and friends are receiving proper support.

