The 15th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association held what will likely be its final meeting of the summer semester Wednesday night.

During the meeting, which began at 7:07 p.m. and lasted until roughly 12:25 a.m., representatives passed a large bill and created several new roundtables.

UPUA’s first bill passed created a program with the Student Care and Advocacy office to distribute LionCash+ gift cards to students in need.

The program will use $10,000 of the UPUA’s discretionary spending budget to create 500 LionCash+ gift cards, each being worth $20. The Student Care and Advocacy office will distribute the gift cards on a need-based basis.

The bill generated a lot of debate, with representatives in opposition arguing that the UPUA should postpone voting on the bill until after the university announces its plans for the fall semester. Representative Sarah Jordan, who introduced the bill, responded that regardless of when students return to campus, many will still need the program.

The bill passed by a margin of two votes.

Also, the 15th Assembly passed legislation encouraging more collaboration between student academic representatives and their colleges, created a committee to discuss potential changes to the structure of UPUA and created a roundtable on women’s empowerment.

Representatives then passed a resolution condemning the SECURE Campus Act, which is currently being considered by Congress and would bar colleges from accepting any Chinese graduate students in STEM fields, and a resolution in support of financial aid for Native American students.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

One resolution passed during the meeting called on the Penn State University Police Department and State College Mayor Ron Filippelli to adopt Campaign Zero’s “8 Can’t Wait” solutions — eight polices which, according to Campaign Zero, can reduce police violence by up to 72%.

Finally, representatives voted to create a PSU Votes Roundtable, electing Noah Robertson to chair the council.

The most heated debate of the night came around 11:30 p.m. while discussing Representative Daniel Risser’s resolution, titled “A Word of Thanks to Penn State Administration for COVID-19 Response.” If the resolution had passed, UPUA would have sent handwritten thank-you letters to administrators for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several representatives voiced strong opposition to the resolution. Representative Jacob Klipstein noted that the coronavirus pandemic is not over, representative Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen said she was unsatisfied with the university’s response, and some representatives — most vocally YuNa Choi — simply said they did not feel it was UPUA’s place to send the proposed letters.

Vice President Lexy Pathickal reprimanded representatives multiple times throughout the debate for being unprofessional and calling out other representatives by name, and several representatives echoed Pathickal’s sentiment in their own remarks. Rounds-Sorenson, however, objected to her fellow representatives’ attempts at “tone policing.”

After several attempts to amend the resolution, it failed with a vote of 14 to 18.