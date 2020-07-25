A Penn State task group has launched a document with guidelines for use of personal protective equipment on campus that will evolve for several months at keepteaching.psu.edu, according to a Penn State News release.

The instructor-led guidelines take several factors into mind for the upcoming semester including types of PPE, different types of classroom space and teaching environments.

According to the guidelines, a procedure mask with sound amplification like a microphone will be safest for in-person classes. Social distance applies at all times with masks, according to Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Certain areas on campus continue to be evaluated for safety recommendations. These spaces include performance settings, close contact settings like nursing and physical therapy, small group work, instruction where facial expressions are necessary and off-campus environments.

According to Penn State News, the university has purchased an additional 1.5 million procedure masks for instructors after an initial 500,000 were purchased in early July. 14,000 face shields and 8,000 clear masks will be available as well.

The university will add 650 microphones and other sound amplification devices for the semester.

Approximately 50 university faculty and staff members contributed to the first phase of research and testing for PPE guidance.

