On Friday, Nov. 15, Penn State veterans and members of the community gathered at the Ritenour Building for the unveiling of the new Student Veteran Center during Military Appreciation Week.

The event started with a speech from Eugene McFeely, a veteran who served 27 years in the Air Force and the Penn State’s senior director for Veteran Affairs. He thanked Penn State for the center.

“The importance of the center is to provide certain programs and services for our veterans here on campus. It also provides a space where they can study and build community,” McFeely said. “When it comes to veterans programs, peer-to-peer mentoring is very important and those programs are most successful.”

Penn State president Eric Barron also spoke at the event. Barron said he advocates for veteran support for the university.

“The center will provide a place of community and a dedicated place where veterans can take part in the peer to peer mentoring and other services,” Barron said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to live in a country that has shielded our land from conflict.”

After Barron, vice provost for educational equity Dr. Marcus Whitehurst, who oversees the office of veteran’s programs, spoke. He also advocated for the center.

After Whitehurst, Penn State’s Military Appreciation committee unveiled a portion of the building to the public, displaying a variety of offices and lounge spaces.

The renovations for the building amounted to $4 million. The money was donated by the university and donors, and was also raised.

“It’s fabulous. I think it is a real great facility and will provide a lot of opportunities for the new generation of veterans,” Ted Timberman, a veteran who attended the opening of the center and worked in the old center in the Bouke Building, said.

The easy access center will continue to provide educational and career services to student veterans and all Penn State veterans alike.