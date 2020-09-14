Penn State has hired a slew of new “pandemic safety officers” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But what will they actually do?

According to James Crandall, Penn State’s director of environmental health and safety, safety officers will play an important role as the university combats a host of issues, from maintaining social distancing guidelines to enforcing the on-campus mask policy.

Crandall said via email the officers will “help oversee the implementation of the COVID-19 safety plans within their respective College, Commonwealth Campus and administrative units.”

Officers will also work to be a point of contact “to help assess the impacts of a reported COVID illness in their area and address questions that may arise from students, faculty and staff,” Crandall said.

Each college’s dean, chancellor and unit executives appointed the officers, according to Crandall.

The officers are assigned to work at various locations on campus, from administrative buildings to class buildings, and are responsible for making sure people in their respective areas are following the rules and guidelines the university has in place.

Crandall said because officers will scout certain areas, the Penn State community can benefit from their knowledge.

He said the officers know the most relevant coronavirus safety measures for their respective unit and buildings and have direct access to Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center.

“One of the primary benefits of the University’s pandemic safety officer program is that [it] establishes a network of officers to help respond to issues as they arise locally within their unit and buildings,” Crandall said.

The safety officers are designated to work in on-campus facilities and are not responsible to oversee off-campus and local community coronavirus violations. Issues that arise off campus will be dealt with by other groups such as the COCC, which would coordinate with local State College leadership to resolve any issues.

Crandall also emphasized the importance of members of the Penn State community following guidelines and relying on the resources available to students, including the pandemic safety officers.

“We, as a Penn State community, must work together to combat the potential spread of COVID-19 on our campus and when in our surrounding communities,” Crandall said. “This starts with each of us wearing our masks, sustaining physical distancing and washing our hands regularly when on campus.”

Kevin Kelliher, the operations manager for the College of Health and Human Development, discussed the relationship he and other officers will have with academic and school staff. Kelliher will serve as the designated pandemic safety officer for the operations manager for the college.

“PSO provides operational support to the college and its academic departments, research centers, and others, responds to requests for assistance with COVID related concerns and works directly with college units in Back to State activities,” Kelliher said via email, “including development of protocols used in its Return to Research, Return to Teaching and Return to Work plans.”

The officers also help provide necessary supplies and services for their specific units, Kelliher said.

“In addition, the PSO helps carry forward University Back to State initiatives and various COVID responses to the college and its units,” Kelliher said, “some of these activities have included implementing guidance, posting signage, distributing personal protective equipment, and other related types of support.”

Kelliher said that in addition to the roles of the PSOs, complimentary safety measures taken by the university will also help put safety first.

“The University launched a comprehensive communication campaign on COVID safety, which has been supported by a range of safety measures,” Kelliher said, “the campus mask mandate, distribution of cloth masks, hand sanitizer stations, Stay Well signage, determining classroom occupancy to adhere to social distancing guidelines, pre-arrival and surveillance testing and dedicated isolation/quarantine locations on campus.”

Kelliher said students with questions regarding buildings they have classes in should check the specific colleges’ websites for more information.

