Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College held its 26th Annual Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture Monday night titled “Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances” with Leland Melvin.

Melvin — an engineer, educator, scientist, photographer, musician, author, former NASA astronaut and former NFL wide receiver — shared his life story to inspire attendees to have a “growth mindset” and believe they can do anything.

The Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture Series was endowed by family and friends to honor Luchinsky’s memory through the support of a speaker who “exemplifies intellectual honesty, personal integrity and joy in learning,” according to the Schreyer Honors College website.

Prior to the lecture, Peggy Johnson, dean of Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College, held a moment of silence for Luchinsky, a former Schreyer Scholar and biochemistry major who died in 1995 at the age of 20.

Melvin began the lecture by speaking about his late parents, who taught him about “grit, inner fire and drive,” and other inspirational figures from his childhood.

Melvin said he remembers watching the first moon landing on TV but did not want to become an astronaut. Instead, Melvin idolized Arthur Ashe, the first Black tennis player selected for the United States Davis Cup and only Black man to ever win singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

Melvin explained that Ashe trained down the street from his childhood home in Lynchburg, Virginia, which inspired Melvin to take up tennis lessons.

Melvin said he was also encouraged by Nichelle Nichols’s portrayal of Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” which was the first time an African-American woman played a major leadership role on TV.

Melvin said Nichols not only had the “first intergalactic kiss” on TV, but she also had the “first interracial kiss” on TV.

What was most important in Melvin’s childhood, however, were the books “The Little Engine That Could” and “Curious George.” According to him, both shaped his “core value system” and provided him with life mantras.

The phrase “I think I can” from “The Little Engine That Could,” Melvin said, is what he continues to say to himself in the face of adversity.

From “Curious George,” Melvin learned he needed to seek out people “in yellow hats” who would unconditionally help him on his journey.

“[Have] people around you that believe in you and will never give up on you,” Melvin said. “Embrace [those people].”

Afterwards, Melvin spoke about playing football in the NFL.

As a former draft choice for the Detroit Lions, Melvin was a recipient of the NFL Players Association "Award of Excellence,” an award for inspiring athletes to pursue excellence on and off the field.

However, when Melvin dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone during his high school’s homecoming game, he was discouraged. After the play, his coach told him “Leland, I believe in you… get back out there and catch the ball.”

Melvin did, which resulted in a $180,000 scholarship to the University of Richmond.

“He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Melvin said of his coach, who he described as a “man in a yellow hat” in his life. “You never know who’s watching.”

After Melvin revealed to attendees he pulled his hamstring twice in the NFL, ending his professional football career, he spoke about his 24-year career with NASA.

Melvin served on board the Space Shuttle Atlantis as a mission specialist on mission STS-122 in 2008 and STS-129 in 2009, helping to construct the International Space Station. He also led NASA Education and co-chaired the White House’s Federal Coordination in STEM Education Task Force, developing the nation’s five-year STEM education plan.

During underwater astronaut training in Houston in 2001, Melvin had an unexpected accident that left him “completely deaf” for three weeks. He said his hearing eventually came back to his right ear slowly.

“I could not hear a bomb drop,” Melvin said. “I was depressed. I was sad. When I woke up from the anesthesia, my doctors could not figure out what happened to me. ... [They] would’ve had to do an autopsy to figure out what was going on. [My] doctors told me I would never fly in space.”

After working for the astronaut education program in Washington, D.C., Melvin was given a waiver to fly in space, even with partial hearing.

“This was another ‘man in the hat’ that showed up when I thought no one would take a chance on me because of my hearing,” Melvin said.

Soon after, Melvin said he was assigned to a mission and began training again in Houston.

Melvin said being in space “changes the way you think about humanity” and “cognitively” changes the way you view the planet. He and the astronauts at the International Space Station came together “as an international family, working together as a team.”

“Even though I never imagined becoming an astronaut, I became that and more because I believed that anything is possible,” Melvin said. “And it truly is.”

Melvin closed the lecture speaking about equality and unconscious bias.

“If you have more diversity on your team, that team will solve better problems, more problems,” Melvin said. “Remember that equality doesn’t mean justice. ... Justice is when you get what you need … to thrive.”

Attendees then participated in a Q&A session, and Schreyer Honors Scholars were invited to an exclusive meet and greet following the lecture.

“Whatever that dream is, find that person who’s doing it, figure out how they did it and make that dream a goal,” Melvin said. “Don’t forget, live long and prosper. Godspeed on your journey.”

