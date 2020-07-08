In 2019, a group of Penn State students founded the organization Survivors and Allies United to provide a safe, supportive space for survivors of sexual assault. Since then, it has branched out to promote additional resources for survivors, grow its membership and help others in the process.

Toward the end of the spring 2018 semester, Penn State alumna Sophia Braverman, who graduated in May 2019, said she and a group of students came up with the idea for Survivors and Allies United through a communications class they were taking with media studies professor Michelle Rodino-Colocino.

For the class, Braverman said students were assigned a project in which they had to design a campaign for a cause of their choosing. Since Braverman and other members of her group had been affected by sexual assault, they decided to focus on the issue for the assignment.

After completing and submitting the project, Braverman said the group felt inspired to continue with the campaign and make it a real organization at Penn State. With help from Rodino-Colocino, the faculty advisor for the club, they began turning their idea into a reality in September 2019.

Since the organization's founding, group members have focused on creating a comfortable space for both survivors and allies of victims to discuss sexual assault in weekly therapy sessions.

Braverman said the group reached out to Penn State Counseling & Psychological Services and the Gender Equity Center to provide resources for those seeking help. They have also arranged guest speaker events, organized community involvement activities and attended protests.

Braverman said the organization works to spread awareness about stigmas that make it difficult for survivors of sexual assault to seek help.

Johannah Nelson, the organization's current president, said she joined Survivors and Allies United about halfway through its creation process after hearing a speech given by a member at a State College women’s march. Being a survivor of sexual assault, she decided to get on board as a co-founder in January 2019 to help grow the group and its member base.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students consider staying home for fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic Though many Penn State students were thrilled when the university announced its plans to reo…

Nelson (senior-digital and print journalism and history) said she was also drawn to the group because of the ways it differed from similar organizations on campus. She said other clubs did not focus as much on helping individuals overcome the discrimination they face when sexually assaulted, which inspired her to get involved.

According to Nelson, a current goal of the organization is emphasizing intersectionality and encouraging any interested students, graduates, professors or State College residents to join — regardless of race, gender or sexuality.

She added that the group has always been a bit “hodge-podge,” as they have not focused on just one form of advocacy. The group hopes to partner with other Penn State organizations and support a variety of causes that fight for equal treatment of all people.

“We are a coalition of people at Penn State and State College that is working to make the community a better place that treats people equally,” Nelson said. “We just want to help people out and see our world change.”

Nelson created an Instagram page for the organization (@saunitedpsu) earlier this summer to reach more Penn State students, show the group’s support for sexual assault survivors and advocate for other causes — including the importance of consent, the LGBTQ community, police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“It’s been really great to see the ways we can support people and the people coming to us because they want to support our mission,” Nelson said.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting in-person contact, Nelson said online advocacy will be more important than ever before in ensuring the group can continue its efforts.

Organization member Lexi Tingley, who has been a part of Survivors and Allies United since halfway through the 2019-20 academic year, said she appreciates the club’s support of other causes and thinks having a social media platform eliminates difficulties that can arise when starting conversations about advocacy.

“It’s pretty cool because I’m able to share that on my Instagram story,” Tingley (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “It can be intimidating to just say ‘Hey, come to this club meeting with me,’ but spreading awareness on social media makes it a little easier.”

Tingley said she was drawn to the group after a friend introduced her to it because of her past experience with sexual assault.

She added that she wants to help spread awareness of how sexual assault survivors can be aided by Title IX, the federal civil rights law that no one can be denied the right to participate in or reap benefits from any educational program or federal financial assistance on the basis of sex.

Although the switch to remote learning brought by the pandemic prevented her from attending more in-person club events, Tingley said she looks forward to helping grow Survivors and Allies United in the coming fall semester.

She also said she feels comfortable talking about difficult subjects with the group because of the environment its leaders foster.

“Everyone’s super nice,” Tingley said. “It’s a really safe space and everyone there wants to be supportive.”

Going into the fall semester, Nelson said she hopes they are able to continue growing the organization, since it is still in its developmental stages.

Nelson is also looking to partner with “Time’s Up” — a movement against sexual harassment that raises money for a legal defense fund supporting survivors.

Braverman said she tried to partner with “Time’s Up” during the club’s initial stages and even planned on naming the organization “Time’s Up, Penn State” instead of Survivors and Allies United.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Second petition for Penn State to reduce virtual class costs gains over 2,000 signatures A petition started on July 3 by Penn State student Brandon Sheaffer calls for online class t…

According to Braverman, however, the Time's Up movement was not yet prepared to spread their work to college campuses. Nelson's attempts at partnership in the spring 2020 semester were then thwarted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now, however, Nelson said she is hoping to revisit the subject and become a Time’s Up collegiate affiliate, which she feels would help expand the group’s influence.

She also said she would like to see the group do more protesting. With the next presidential election approaching, Nelson said it is important to advocate for policies that ensure equality for all people, as well as decrease the discrimination victims of sexual assault face.

Braverman said although the group still has work to do, she feels they have made good progress toward achieving their goals.

“I think [the group members] have been successful,” she said. “It’s probably going to take another year or so to become known on campus, but nothing is done overnight. We’re just trying to build a better Penn State community.”

Editor's Note: Johannah Nelson was a reporter for The Daily Collegian in spring 2018.