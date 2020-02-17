To keep the Penn State community updated and informed on the status of the coronavirus, a new website has been launched.

After being first detected in Wuhan, China, a new strain of the virus has been detected in many other countries, including the United States.

The respiratory illness is termed COVID-19. There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 at Penn State or in Pennsylvania.

RELATED

Penn State health officials monitoring spread of coronavirus strain Penn State health and safety officials are "closely monitoring" the recent outbreak of a dea…

The website provides general information about COVID-19 and information about protocol Penn State plans to follow in the case of COVID-19 being detected on campus.

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu, so Penn State health officials recommend people with flu-like symptoms to see a healthcare provider.

The website says Penn State health and safety officials continue to monitor the outbreak closely. Students with flu-like symptoms are being provided with masks, regardless of their travel history. Other appropriate action is being taken for individuals with other specific travel history, according to the website.

Moreover, Penn State has been working with the Chinese student community to express support and offer assistance.

RELATED