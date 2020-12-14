New Campus news graphic
Penn State announced that Johnson & Johnson Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Wanda Bryant Hope will be the speaker for the university's virtual commencement this weekend.

According to a Penn State news release, the fall commencement will take place via a livestream starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The release said Bryant Hope graduated from Penn State with a degree in marketing and currently serves on the Smeal College of Business’s board of visitors.

She was also named a member of the Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety by President Eric Barron in July.

