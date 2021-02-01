As the spring semester begins, students continue to adjust to their new schedules. With no spring break in sight, many only have the three wellness days throughout the semester to look forward to.

Penn State announced its decision on Dec. 15 to eliminate spring break and provide students with one “wellness” day each month.

One student, Ishmael Sesay, said although he hasn’t yet experienced spring break in college since he’s a freshman, he was “disappointed” to discover there would be no break until May.

“I did experience [spring break] in high school,” Sesay (freshman-telecommunications) said. “We need that break in between for us to refresh our minds and refresh ourselves physically, so we can make it to the finish line.”

Sesay said he does not think the wellness days “make up” for not having a spring break, because he believes his professors will still send out assignments to work on.

“I’ve always had the expectation, whether it’s an off day or a wellness day, to prepare for anything to come from the professors,” Sesay said.

Similarly, Tyler Farr said he was “bummed out” after hearing the news. Farr (junior-supply-chain) said he liked that Penn State delayed the in-person start to the semester to Feb. 15, but he would miss the “nice break” before finals.

“In the grand scheme of things, it kind of makes [the late start] seem irrelevant,” Farr said.

While Farr said he thinks the wellness days are “nice,” he’s assuming they will just be extra days to get work done — possibly new assignments due later that week.

“Take the wellness days as you get them, and enjoy the weekends,” Farr said. “Hopefully, you can balance them.”

The scheduled wellness days are on Feb. 9, March 11 and Apr. 7 — each of which is either a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Rachel Oleski said her second semester is already more difficult than her first, and she does not think wellness days will alleviate the stress.

“I know Penn State is just doing its best, but three days?” Oleski (freshman-psychology) said. “It’s just going to be me sleeping in until noon, getting some food and then going to do my homework for five hours.”

Oleski said while she is upset the coronavirus is still affecting her college experience, she understands the precautions Penn State is taking.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Things Penn State students can do the week of Jan. 31 With the beginning of February comes more virtual events students can attend when they’re not taking Zoom classes. Here are some events Penn S…

“It makes me wonder, even with the vaccine, if we are ever going to go back to normal,” Oleski said. “Is spring break going away now a signal for how the fall semester of the next year will go?”

Other students, like Derek Heid, were not surprised at Penn State eliminating spring break and adding in the wellness days.

“I kind of thought it would be the best plan, but I did not think Penn State would follow through with the best plan,” Heid (junior-journalism) said.

As for the installation of three wellness days, Heid said he thought they would only be useful for those with heavier workloads.

“I think a random Wednesday off in the middle of February is going to feel a little strange and feel a little redundant,” Heid said. “I’m not complaining about the random Wednesday off — I’m just going to be kind of lost with what to do with myself when it happens.”

Although Jordyn Lampich is “happy to be back” on campus, she said she’s concerned she may be overwhelmed going “straight through the semester” with no break.

“I know for myself, and probably a lot of other students, you kind of hit a wall in the semester and it’s usually right around spring break time where you’re exhausted and don’t want to think about school anymore,” Lampich (sophomore-chemical engineering) said.

Lampich said she knows she has assignments due on the wellness days, so she does not see them as being beneficial to her.

“One of my professors told us that if we stayed on track with our work, she’ll give us one week off,” Lampich said. “The thing is I only have that class one day a week.”

As the first wellness day approaches, students will be able to judge for themselves how useful they are. Lampich said she knows everyone will get through the semester together, though.

“We’ll all survive this semester one way or another.”