Full of rides, games, inflatable activities, popcorn and cotton candy, Penn State continued its Homecoming festivities by holding its Best of Penn State Carnival on the HUB Lawn on Oct. 2.

There were people of all ages attending, from kids in strollers to parents and grandparents.

Homecomings public relations director Lauren Myers said she enjoyed watching the Penn State community join together for the fun on the lawn.

“It’s for [the] community, students and anyone who wants to come. It's nice during this event specifically because we get a lot of community members to come out, especially those with kids,” Myers (senior-graphic design) said.

After working hard for months, Myers said she was glad to see the event run smoothly.

“It’s nice to relax and take a break from planning since last semester for Homecoming week” she said. “It’s the 100th Homecoming, so we’re super excited to see everyone having fun."

Parent Beth Bartholomew spoke highly of the welcoming nature of State College and good nature of the community.

“Seeing people of all ages come together and having fun is always heartwarming," Bartholomew, of Fort Myer, Virginia, said.

She also praised the Homecoming directors and planners for organizing the festivities for the week.

“So far, this week has been very exciting,” Bartholomew said, “I can’t wait to see what else they have in store for the rest.”

Reese Bernstein said the carnival was the first Homecoming event she attended this year, but it was well worth it.

“I had so much fun with my friends today. We’ve spent hours just walking around, going on rides and meeting new people,” Bernstein (freshman-psychology) said.

She said she was glad to take a break from school and to have a relaxing, stress-free afternoon.

Bernstein added more events like the carniva help increase a feeling of togetherness and unity within State College.

“Of course it would be hard to plan and have events as fun as this carnival all the time, but I believe that with more community bonding activities both the students at Penn State and the community around will feel more together, know and meet more people, and have a greater respect for each other and the home they share,” Bernstein said.