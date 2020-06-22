Penn State held a virtual town hall on Monday to address students' and families' questions and concerns about returning to campus in the fall.

During the event, Penn State President Eric Barron, vice president for student affairs David Sims, vice provost Nick Jones, biology professor Matthew Ferrari and vice president of human resources Lorraine Goffe provided more information on the university's plans for reopening.

The panel received several questions via a Google Form about what will happen if students contract the coronavirus.

Ferrari said symptomatic students will be subject to “rapid” testing and contact tracing, and all students exposed to symptomatic students will also be tested.

Ferrari added that students who are not displaying symptoms will also be tested periodically so the university can assess students’ general risk.

Students who test positive for the virus will immediately be placed in isolation at the Nittany Lion Inn, according to Ferrari.

When a student enters isolation, they will receive a care package containing a mask, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and instructions on how to isolate safely, according to Sims.

Sims said the university will check on students in isolation once a day. These students will also have access to academic and psychological support if needed.

University staff will take care of students’ necessities like doing laundry to prevent them from spreading the virus.

Barron declined to give any definitive answers regarding sports, although he ruled out the possibility of fully-packed stadiums in the fall.

If spectators are allowed into athletic events, Barron said, the university will take measures like reducing the number of people allowed in the stadiums, electronic ticketing and social distancing in the stands.

Sims then offered several additional details about changes to campus life in the fall, particularly regarding housing.

Mask-wearing will be required on campus, and students who fail to comply will be disciplined for violating the university's code of conduct.

Students will be required to wear masks within residence halls. Lounges will be closed, and bathrooms will be cleaned twice a day.

According to Sims, immunocompromised students will be able to reside in single rooms upon request. There will be no more than two students assigned to a room in any of the residence halls.

In dining halls, Sims said there will be limited seating. The university also plans to expand mobile ordering and carry-out options.

There will be no self-serve options in dining halls.

The panel also answered financial questions and whether the fall semester's tuition will be priced as usual despite partially taking place virtually.

When asked whether fall semester costs would be prorated, Barron declined to answer directly, but referenced actions taken in the spring semester. In the spring, the cost of tuition remained the same, but students received refunds for prepaid campus dining and housing.

Barron also said he has asked the Board of Trustees not to raise tuition for the upcoming school year.

In terms of academics, the university will not be employing the alternative grading option that was available this spring. Jones said the options will no longer be necessary because students will be more prepared for the remote learning period after Thanksgiving break.

Additionally, Jones confirmed that final exams will be held virtually.