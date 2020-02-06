Alumni Elizabeth Bower and J. Chris Washington made a pledge to contribute a total of $250,000 — over five years — to their alma mater.

The two donations will go to the Penn State men’s basketball team and the College of the Liberal Arts.

The couple believes athletics and academics are essential for a well-rounded education experience and thinks Penn State does this best, according to a Penn State news release.

Bower graduated from Penn State in 1998 with a history degree and Washington graduated in 1999 with a communications degree. Bower later attended law school.

“Chris and I both have backgrounds in athletics, and we also feel very strongly about supporting academic programs, so we thought it made sense to combine both of those aspects when supporting Penn State,” Bower said in the release.

In March 2019, the couple donated $125,000 to the Penn State Men’s Basketball Facility Enhancement Fund.

“As members of the Nittany Lion Club, Liz and I were able to take a tour of the basketball facility,” Washington, who served as manager of the men’s basketball team while at Penn State, said in the release. “We could see there was a need for some updating in relation to some of our competitors in the Big Ten conference, so we decided to help. It’s great to be a part of the renaissance of Penn State basketball.”

The couple made another donation in December 2019 worth $125,000 to Penn State academics.

Bower is also an active volunteer for the College of the Liberal Arts, recently serving as a panelist for the college’s Penn State Women: Leaders of Today and Tomorrow program and participating in the Alumni Mentor Program.