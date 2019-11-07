According to a survey from Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, 45 percent of students on college campuses reported being food insecure. Penn State and Ohio State have created a competition to help combat this problem experienced by many college students.

The inaugural “Tackle Hunger” challenge is an effort to raise money for food pantries across Penn State’s commonwealth campuses. From Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, Penn State and Ohio State will compete to see who can donate the most to their respective on-campus student food banks in the lead-up to Thanksgiving and the Penn State’s match up against Ohio State.

Jenny Dangle Benoit, the executive director of the Office of Annual Giving, said the competition is hoping to rally students, faculty, staff, alumni and others to help support the event.

“We organized this event with Ohio State in order to prevent food insecurity, but it is also always great to beat Ohio State,” Benoit said.

Anyone can donate $5 amounts to their school’s fund at tacklehunger.psu.edu or by texting BEATPSU or BEATOSU to 71777. All donations go directly to the food banks.

The funds generated for Penn State through this event will go to on-campus food banks such as Lion’s Pantry at University Park.

Sayre Bradley, the president of Lion’s Pantry, said blitzing food insecurity is imperative.

“Food insecurity is a growing problem in campuses across America, this is one way to help fix the problem,” Bradley (senior-statistics) said.

Lion’s Pantry is a student-run food bank at University Park that benefits other students.

Gabrielle Basiliko, a volunteer at Lion’s Pantry, said Tackle Hunger is meaningful.

“Just raising awareness for hunger...it’s a good idea to raise awareness about what people might not know about,” she said.

Basiliko (sophomore-planetary science and astronomy) continued to describe other ways students can donate to the Lion’s Pantry.

“[It’s] just as simple as donating a box of cereal...Of course we’re open to any donations,” Basiliko said. “We’re open to any volunteers even if you just volunteer for one day in the entire semester, the entire year, even for one hour, it really helps.”

Whichever school receives the most $5 donations by 11:59 pm on Nov. 23 will gain both bragging rights and the knowledge that they helped those students that needed it the most.