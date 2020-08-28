For almost a century, the Nittany Lion Inn has served Penn State as its on-campus hotel.

Early this summer, the Inn was tapped to become the quarantine zone for Penn State students infected with the coronavirus, but was later shifted to accommodate single occupancy rooms and in-person class sessions.

With the new quarantine zone being moved to Eastview Terrace, previous residents were asked to relocate.

Nicole Myers was one of the students asked to make the move from Eastview Terrace into the Nittany Lion Inn.

“When [the relocation] happened, I, along with all other Eastview residents, got an email saying if your dorm was selected for isolation space or not,” Myers (sophomore-political science) said. “They sent out a survey and you had to pick your preference, and I picked here.”

Myers said attending online classes in her new residence isn’t hasn’t been an issue.

“Honestly, it’s pretty quiet here,” Myers said. “Where my room is, you cannot hear anyone moving around.”

Despite the extra space, free cable and upgrade from a twin size dorm bed to a queen, Meyers said she still has some concerns.

“The only thing I’m worried about is that we don’t have access to laundry machines,” Myers said. “They gave us the Tide laundry program for free, which is nice, but if we got sent home I’m not sure what would happen to my laundry that they have.”

Like Myers, Danielle Costantino was also slated to live in Eastview Terrace before the change, and chose to live in the Inn — a prospect that excited her.

“It’s just a cool thing to say that I lived in a hotel during my sophomore year of college,” Costantino (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “No one else can really say that.”

Her freshman year, Costantino lived in Pollock, which she said gives her “humble beginnings.”

She said she considers her new living situation more convenient than Pollock, with a personal bathroom and added space.

What she does worry about, however, is germs entering the Inn through students for classes.

“I can see how having traffic every day could potentially bring germs into the hotel building, but I guess that’s the only option the university has,” Costantino said.

Costantino also said it can get pretty “placid.” The quiet, she said, would have likely been the same at Eastview Terrace.

“I think this is the best year to live alone in order to social distance from everybody else,” Costantino said. “It is also a good environment to study and do work because there are not many distractions.”

Ava Del Rio was also planning on living in Eastview Terrace until Penn State changed its plans, affording the affected students various housing options.

Del Rio (sophomore-chemistry) chose to live in the Inn because it was “the best option” for her.

Despite this, she said she did have concerns regarding in-person classes being hosted in the Inn.

“When I first heard about there being classes, I was concerned about how they were going to manage and put the residents’ safety first,” Del Rio said. “There have been no issues yet, but I am a little concerned that anybody could walk into the building during the day since the entrances are unlocked.”

In addition, Del Rio said lack of food options have also been a drawback. But the hardest thing compared to last year, according to Del Rio, is the isolation.

“Last year, [our floor was] definitely closer, and I knew everyone on my floor. This time it is harder to know the people on your floor or even in the building,” Del Rio said. “Thankfully, my best friend lives in the same wing as me, so we still get together, which is reminiscent of last semester.”

