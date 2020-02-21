On Friday, Feb. 21, Penn State's Board Of Trustees announced that the university has resolved past "issues" with the Paterno family.

As part of this resolution, the Paterno family has dropped all outstanding claims against Penn State, and the university has agreed to cover certain aspects of the family’s expenses.

In 2012, former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse after abusing boys for years through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile. Head football coach Joe Paterno was fired, and a later investigation conducted by former FBI Director Louis Freeh found that university officials, including Paterno, were complicit in concealing the abuse.

The Paternos and the the university said in their statements that the Freeh Report contained opinions they do not share.

Mark Dambly, chairman of the board, said the university has since strived to implement policies to improve the university’s procedures and policies.

“The victims of Jerry Sandusky’s abuse suffered extraordinary harm and cannot be undone. But, as an institution and individuals we can ensure that we never forget the victims of the abuse,” Dambly said in a press release.

In a statement, Paterno's wife Sue Paterno said the family hopes to "move forward" with the Penn State community following the the resolution.

"Building on the strong foundation established by hundreds of thousands of alumni and supporters, including Joe, his coaches and players, I want to help create a new chapter of opportunity for students and faculty," Sue Paterno said in a press release. "It is time for my family and for the Penn State community to move forward. We will not support any public or private advocacy efforts to revisit the past, through further review or release of the discredited Freeh report, Freeh’s materials, or otherwise. It is time to come together and devote our energies solely to education, research, and the advancement of one of America’s great institutions of higher learning."

The complete statements from Mark Dambly and Sue Paterno can be read below: