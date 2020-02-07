Office of Physical Plant representatives and College of Agricultural Sciences administrators addressed concerns of elevated levels of lead in the Tyson Building at a town hall on Feb. 7.

Occupants, administrators and experts discussed the discovery of elevated lead levels in the building.

Penn State's next steps include determining the source of the lead and how concerned occupants can receive blood testing services.

After two tests, elevated lead levels were discovered in the building’s water on Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

However, OPP had received a complaint about discolored water in the building on Nov. 14, and Miranda Niemiec, the student who submitted that complaint, said occupants of Tyson have been concerned about discolored water for years.

OPP tests buildings’ water for lead every three years, in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency requirements.

OPP had tested the Tyson Building’s water for lead in March 2017. Since the 2017 results were negative, OPP decided not to test the water after the November complaint for lead.

In January, Niemiec (graduate-plant studies) and other occupants of Tyson collected more samples of discolored water and sent them to Penn State’s Agricultural Analytical Services Lab, which tested for lead.

OPP also received a complaint about discolored water in January, and then tested for lead levels.

OPP learned on Feb. 1 that the tests performed by the Agricultural Analytical Services Lab found elevated levels of lead, iron and copper. On Feb. 4, the university notified the Tyson Building’s occupants, turned off water fountains in the building, and provided bottled water as a replacement for water fountains.

OPP notified the College of Agricultural Sciences on Feb. 6 that its results also found elevated lead levels.

Once OPP’s test results were available, OPP began an effort to collect water samples at 14 more locations in the building.

The town hall began with Rob Cooper, OPP senior director of energy and engineering, explaining the events surrounding the discovery of elevated lead levels in the Tyson Building’s water.

Representatives from OPP pointed out that the measures taken by the university in the Tyson Building were “overly conservative,” and it is not yet clear whether efforts like shutting down the water fountains were necessary.

Next, representatives from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Occupational Medicine addressed how occupants of Tyson could get bloodwork done if they were concerned about exposure to lead. In order to access testing, occupants must apply for worker’s compensation.

Linde Collingwood, who attended on behalf of Occupational Medicine, reassured those in attendance that occupants are unlikely to see any negative health impacts from the amount of lead found in water samples.

Graduate students and faculty members who work in the Tyson Building voiced their concerns during the town hall.

One faculty member pointed out that undergraduate students who have classes in Tyson were not informed of elevated lead levels in the drinking water like graduate students and faculty were.

A graduate student in attendance said students in the Ferguson, Carpenter, Mueller and Frier Buildings had also complained of discolored drinking water similar to Tyson’s, and asked whether those buildings’ water would also be tested for lead.

Niemiec explained that occupants of the Tyson Building had been reporting discolored water for “years,” and were getting frustrated with what seemed like the university ignoring their concerns.

“We’re just happy to see that now people are addressing our concerns,” Niemiec said. “We just wanted an action plan from those in charge to make sure that people were taking this situation seriously.”

Steven Loerch, the College of Agricultural Sciences senior associate dean who organized the town hall, said the purpose of the event was to share as much information as possible about the situation with occupants of Tyson.

“I think it’s really important for employees to know that the Office of Physical Plant and the College of Ag Sci’s administration is really concerned about this issue, and we’re very serious about getting to the bottom of what potential problems might be,” Loerch said.