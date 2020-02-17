On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Penn State community members mourned over the loss of a very good boy and campus cultural icon.

Luke Doby, also known as Luke the Lab, the only Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) therapy dog, died at the age of 8 after a sudden cancer diagnosis.

Luke’s legacy still continues to affect those who pet and snuggled him.

Luke’s big start

At first, Luke was just a typical family dog before becoming trained and certified to be a therapy dog.

He was a purebred yellow Labrador retriever that became a member of the Doby family as a surprise Christmas present in 2011 after the family’s previous dog died months prior.

He was just eight weeks old at the time, with his official birthday falling on Oct. 29, 2011.

Maggie Doby, Luke’s owner, has worked at CAPS since 2011, starting part-time and then becoming a full-time therapist in 2014. Doby has been in the field for over 20 years.

During her first few years at CAPS, she started to seriously consider integrating some kind of animal therapy service into the program, and knew just the dog to start it with.

“I always wondered what it would be like to incorporate a dog into my work, and I said, ‘I have this dog,’” Doby said. “It was around that time in 2014 that I really started thinking about how to really, seriously get Luke involved.”

Doby said Luke had a “special way” with adults and children, and was always so kind, caring and thoughtful with people of all ages.

She said nothing ever startled Luke and he was never overly alarmed, making him the perfect candidate to be a therapy dog. Therapy dogs tend to be more relaxed and calm, according to Doby.

Doby said Luke’s biggest “flaw” was his love of food — an understandable Labrador behavioral trait. When he saw food, everything about his calm personality goes “out the window.”

“He wasn’t always calm, but he knew that when he was in the work setting he could make that shift,” Doby said. “It was just really clear to me that he had the proper disposition. He trained very easily.”

Doby added Luke was a “pleaser” and just wanted to make people feel good.

In 2015, Susanna Hummer, a case manager at CAPS and fellow dog lover, proposed and coordinated the start of an animal therapy program at CAPS. The CAPS higher-ups were fully supportive and on board, according to Doby.

The proposal was made “in an effort to better serve the Penn State campus community,” Doby said.

After some coordination with risk management and a few other “hurdles,” the animal therapy program was approved in June 2015 to help students with things like stress relief, adjunct therapy and similar issues with which animals could assist.

That’s where Luke came in.

Once the proposal was approved, Doby said she zeroed in on training Luke to become therapy-certified. She said training immediately clicked with Luke, who became valedictorian of his obedience class and took canine good citizen classes.

Luke worked with a personal trainer from Therapy Dog International, which is one of the longest-running therapy dog programs to exist.

He was officially certified in summer 2015, and soon enough, it was his big day to start at CAPS in the fall of that year.

While he was certified to go into any kind of school setting, as well as hospitals and nursing homes, Doby said Luke always had a little too much energy for those environments, and thought he was a perfect fit for a community like Penn State.

“I always thought he was a great fit for the college population because he was always so playful,” Doby said. “He could kind of meet you where you’re at — if you just wanted to pet him or rub his belly, he would let you do that, or if you wanted to rile him up, college-aged kids were the ideal age bracket for Luke.”

Day-to-day life

When Luke officially started working at CAPS, he was first only in individual therapy sessions and available for students to pet him and be comforted.

Often, Luke would serve as an “icebreaker” for students who struggled with talking about difficult topics with people.

“When you’re petting a dog and they’re just looking at you and that oxytocin gets released, it just kind of makes it easier to open up and share,” Doby said.

That was Luke’s job for a while, but Doby said his personality was fit for more than individual sessions.

She decided Luke would be able to meet the needs of more students if she got him out more and primarily focused on an outreach component.

This is where Luke really started to shine, as he became the focal point of stress relief events at the HUB-Robeson Center and the library.

He was used to promote CAPS services, such as the CAPS Chat program, because, according to Doby, people are “more willing” to talk to a dog than a person about their mental health.

His Instagram account, @lukethelabpsu, which was run by Doby, boasted hundreds of followers.

Luke’s future events had to be canceled because of his sudden death.

Cancer diagnosis

Luke was still chugging along and attending events at Penn State until things took a sudden turn.

In mid-January, Luke’s family started to notice changes in his behavior and eating habits. Since he was a lab and “ate everything,” the family assumed he must have eaten something bad and was just sick.

“If you have a lab who’s not eating, you’re in hot water,” Doby said.

The family decided to take him to the vet multiple times that week, and after many tests their worst fears came true.

Luke was diagnosed with lymphsarcoma — the third-most common cancer diagnosis for dogs — in his gastrointestinal system.

The day that he was diagnosed, he was in pain and had a lot of stomach troubles, so the family collectively decided to “end his suffering,” despite how hard the decision was, Doby said.

“It just has felt pretty terrible and sudden,” Doby said. “[Dogs] just get woven into your life and your family… It was just incredibly hard to see the reactions of the students, but it’s meant a lot.”

Luke’s legacy

Luke leaves behind an impact and legacy at Penn State.

Zach McKay, who interacted frequently on Luke’s Instagram, shared his sentiment with the good boy’s death.

“Luke meant so much to the community because he represented a piece of home while we were away, offered a welcoming embrace on our toughest days, and was loving friend when we needed one most,” McKay (junior-economics) said via email. “His impact was felt across the entire campus, and he will be deeply missed.”

Hummer, who Doby said was the most “integral” in bringing Luke to Penn State, also said he will be missed among the CAPS staff. She said Luke is just the beginning for the animal therapy program at CAPS.

“Luke has been a beloved staff member with CAPS for years,” Hummer said via email. “He is deeply missed and will always be the inaugural face of pet therapy at CAPS.”

Doby said she takes comfort in the words and stories shared from those Luke interacted with and left an impact on. She said these words and stories are getting her and her family through the grief.

Students have shared with her that Luke helped them at their “lowest points,” and while it may seem so simple that a dog can have that kind of impact, Doby said he was “more than just a dog.”

“[The students] all just benefitted from him,” Doby said. “As much as he did for our family too, it was just as rewarding to know how many people he made feel good.”