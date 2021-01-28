At Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s general assembly meeting Wednesday night, two new executive members were sworn into their new positions. Hadya Truesdail will serve as the executive director of health and wellness, and Dan Risser will be the chair of government affairs.

Truesdail (sophomore-psychology and criminology) joined UPUA's freshman council upon arriving at Penn State.

Truesdail learned “how [UPUA] works logistically and the types of advocacy it does." She said the experience gave her a “good understanding of the expectations” that came with being in UPUA and “what it took to be successful inside and outside of UPUA.”

In spring 2020, Truesdail said she joined the executive board as social media director where she was able to work with a different representatives, and learn how to organize and spread awareness of what exactly UPUA was working on.

In the fall, Truesdail became UPUA's director of student mental health and wellness where she “released a suicide prevention social media campaign educating students on the various resources that are available to them on and off campus.”

For the spring, Truesdail is interested in implementing “Wellness Wednesdays” to remind students to practice self care. She said students should take a minute to log off Zoom and their phone to check in with themselves mentally. This would be advertised on the UPUA’s social media to encourage "students to take a walk or [participate] in some other activity to keep themselves grounded.”

In this new position, Truesdail plans “to make it a priority to educate students on all resources Penn State has to offer.”

Risser (sophomore-political science and labor employment relations) was unable to attend the meeting, though a prerecorded video was presented.

During Risser’s time in UPUA, he has served as the acting government affairs chair.

Risser said he would like to review Penn State votes from the general election this past fall, and develop and adapt it toward the primary election season this spring. Risser said he views “voter education, voter registration and voter information” as a top priority.

Risser plans to “structure the government committee in a more collaborative manner” by “bringing more of a team spirit and team effort.”

