Penn State Homecoming is now accepting captain applications for 2021. Students who are looking to apply must submit their application by Jan. 29.

Applicants are required to include a submission of their resume and spring semester schedule; four committee preferences; and responses to multiple questions asking about experience, interests and Penn State values.

Interested candidates can apply to work in up to 14 committees, including:

Alumni Relations

Parade

Pride Events

Merchandise

Court Relations

Questions regarding the application process can be sent to Executive Director Dom Rullo at homecoming@psu.edu.

