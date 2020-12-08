Homecoming logo
Penn State Homecoming is now accepting captain applications for 2021. Students who are looking to apply must submit their application by Jan. 29.

Applicants are required to include a submission of their resume and spring semester schedule; four committee preferences; and responses to multiple questions asking about experience, interests and Penn State values.

Interested candidates can apply to work in up to 14 committees, including:

  • Alumni Relations
  • Parade
  • Pride Events
  • Merchandise
  • Court Relations

Questions regarding the application process can be sent to Executive Director Dom Rullo at homecoming@psu.edu.

