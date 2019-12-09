For students in need of feminine hygiene products during “that time of month,” several bathrooms across campus offer free products.

However, University Park Undergraduate Association President Laura McKinney has been individually working on initiatives to expand the free and easily accessible menstrual products across campus.

The products are available through Aunt Flow, a company dedicated to providing free menstrual products to employees and students.

“The University Park Undergraduate Association started working with Aunt Flow about a year ago, and it has grown into such a beautiful partnership that we are eager to continue to advance,” McKinney (senior-broadcast journalism) said via email.

Since menstrual products are not covered by Women, Infants and Children (WIC) or food stamps, Aunt Flow distributes these products to businesses and schools.

McKinney has been communicating with the company to expand the products to be provided in other high-traffic buildings on campus.

“[Currently,] Aunt Flow dispensers can be found in the HUB-Robeson Center located in the two women's restrooms, the gender-neutral restroom and the family restroom all on the first floor,” McKinney said. “[More dispensers] is something that the UPUA is currently actively advocating for.”

Along with providing menstrual products, Aunt Flow donates one product to PERIOD.ORG, a nonprofit organization that provides products to people in need for every 10 tampons and pads sold. In the course of its efforts, Aunt Flow has donated 500,000 menstrual products to the PERIOD.ORG cause.

Additionally, Aunt Flow advocates for the public knowledge and full transparency of product ingredients. Leading feminine brands aren’t required to share their product’s ingredients, which could include harmful synthetics, rayons or dyes. Aunt Flow’s products are made with 100 percent organic cotton.

McKinney said her passion for the free and accessible menstrual product movement stems from the student feedback the program has received.

“I believe that every person that experiences menstruation should be able to have accessibility to affordable menstrual products,” McKinney said. “Many college students experience stress related to financial strains, and being able to access free menstrual products helps alleviate some of the costs associated with having to purchase these products monthly. The feedback that we have received since launching this initiative has only proven that this is an essential need for students.”

Residing in West Halls, Sharee Thomas has the luxury of having Aunt Flow products provided in her hall’s private restrooms. However, she believes the expansion would prove to others that menstrual products are a necessity, and not a luxury.

“There are so many different types of incomes and women all over our campus that may worry about how they’re going to pay for school, books, food and other things,” Thomas (freshman-psychology and criminology) said. “These products are expensive and the money adds up quicker than one would think. So if women could be able to save that money and not spend it on menstrual products, that we have to buy because women get their period and that’s a part of life, I think it will be a great way to save.”

Nicki Dunkley said the expansion would not only benefit female students struggling financially or scared of being judged in the store, but it would help girls with irregularities in their cycle or emergencies.

“Many girls who may forget to carry some [products] with them will find [the expansion] very beneficial if they randomly get their period one day, and save them from having anxiety over not having [products],” Dunkley (sophomore-nursing) said. ”We already pay so much for them, and if someone is in an emergency situation and needs one, they definitely shouldn’t have to worry about paying for one.”