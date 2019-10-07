When running for UPUA’s 14th Assembly presidential ticket, Laura McKinney and Jake Griggs focused much of their attention on mental health awareness and action.

With the pair now holding chief executive positions, their advocacy has not slowed down.

“Mental health has long been a priority of our entire organization because of its importance to the student body as a whole,” Griggs (senior-management and political science), UPUA’s vice president, said via email.

On campus, Griggs said Penn State and student organizations like UPUA “have worked hard” to reduce mental health stigmas, which he said has in turn increased the load of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

“It has been and will continue to be a top priority to work with CAPS and other university offices to ensure the needs of the student body are met to the fullest extent they can be,” he said.

In the past few years, UPUA has supported and passed a number of initiatives regarding mental health, including the expansion of CAPS, WellTrack, the implementation of a director of Assembly Wellness seat and an annual Mental Health and Wellness Week.

In tandem with the Student Life committee chaired by Jacob Klipstein, the 14th Assembly has advocated for mental health and other health resources more than most assemblies before it.

The Student Life committee specifically organizes Mental Health and Wellness Week, and also works on other mental health initiatives — including the push for the consolidation of CAPS into one building.

“CAPS Consolidation is easily one of the most important issues facing students today, and getting it to the forefront of the administration’s mind is very important,” Klipstein said.

Additionally, Klipstein said McKinney, UPUA’s president, has been pushing for mental health initiatives that go beyond CAPS and include important figures and organizations on campus.

“[McKinney] has taken the lead on bringing this conversation to the forefront of the highest levels of administration,” Klipstein said.

Specifically, UPUA is working on a Student Support Network that would encourage students to help others access resources and understand programs. Additionally, UPUA is working to bring bilingual and multilingual counselors to CAPS.

Klipstein said the initiatives UPUA takes now will be monumental for future Penn State students.

“Now that more students are seeking help, we need to make sure the resources are as easy to find as possible — and where they’d ideally all be housed under the same roof,” Klipstein said. “CAPS is one of the best services this university has to offer, and every step we make in collectively making it better for even one student goes far in making it better for all students.”

Klipstein added supporting student mental health goes beyond just thinking about students’ brains. It also includes their physical health, experiences on campus and the resources students can have to alleviate that mental stress or burden.

“I think the other important thing is realizing how many other initiatives fall into the category of ‘Mental Health and Wellness.’ Things like improving financial resources on campus helps because worrying about money can be incredibly taxing on the minds of students,” Klipstein said. “Initiatives like Free STI Testing can also help because worries about general health also tie into Mental Health and Wellness.

“Mental health is one of the issues that keeps me fighting the hardest for students. The stories I have heard are the reasons I wake up every day and keep fighting to tackle issues like those I mentioned to help make life a little easier for every student.”

During the Sept. 11 session of the UPUA, David Weiss was confirmed as the director of Assembly Wellness — a new position under the 14th assembly. Weiss (junior-statistics) will oversee UPUA members’ mental health.

“My role was created to ensure the executive board was doing what they could to enhance the experience for everyone in UPUA,” Weiss (junior-statistics) said. “Furthermore, I am here to make sure people enjoy who they are working with and have the resources to succeed in and out of the organization.”

Weiss, who was previously a Schreyer representative and freshman council member within UPUA, said he feels a special need for the position that goes beyond his job description.

“No representative, executive board, judicial board or freshman council member should sacrifice their overall well-being to be in UPUA,” Weiss said. “Many don’t realize how hard the members work and how many hours they put into initiatives they feel will help student lives. Sometimes that may take a toll on them, and if I can be here to provide a resource or just have a destressing conversation with them, then I did my job.”

During weekly sessions, it’s common for Weiss to stand up during comments for the good of the order to present lighthearted statistics or pieces of advice to let representatives know that he is thinking about them and their well-being.

“Assemblies can get tense at times. If I can bring a tip or light-hearted piece of advice to the floor and make anyone smile or anyone’s day just a little better, then maybe they will enjoy UPUA just a bit more, and this in turn would improve students’ lives,” Weiss said. “In my opinion, there are so many different ways to improve your mental health whether that be through healthy eating, exercising or more efficient studying. Hopefully people take some of my tips to heart, use them and improve their mental health.”

Aside from easing assembly tensions, Weiss intends to get involved with Mental Health and Wellness Week and create a stronger relationship between CAPS and UPUA.

Health and Human Development representative Paty Birungi said she is hopeful for Weiss and his commitment to the position.

“I hope to see David bring unity and positivity to the assembly as there are often very serious and stressful discussions. I hope he is able to provide an element of positivity and separation between the work we do and the interactions between the assembly through having various bonding and de-stressing events,” Birungi (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Additionally, Griggs said he hopes that future assemblies will continue to prioritize mental health awareness within the student body.

“The problem of mental health on campus isn’t new and it’s not going to go away. The UPUA will always work to ensure that the needs of each and every student are met on campus, and mental health will always be an integral part of the overall wellness of any college student,” Griggs said. “Down the road, we hope to see the inclusion of mental health services in an all-encompassing Wellness Center, which we believe will allow for further consolidation of resources valuable to the student body.