Released on Nov. 7 this year, the Starbucks holiday drink series is one of the first markers of the oncoming holiday season and chillier weather.

The series lineup this year includes features such as peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte. Also joining this year’s drink series is the new Irish cream cold brew.

But with so many options, which drinks take the prize for best and worst of the holiday season?

Alexis Lukaszewski said she stands by one of the longest running holiday favorites.

“I like the toasted white chocolate mocha,” Lukaszewski (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I absolutely can’t stand the peppermint mocha, though.”

Katie Maher, on the other hand, said she thinks the peppermint is top tier.

“The peppermint mocha is my favorite of the holiday drinks,” Maher (junior-science) said. “It's the chestnut praline that really just doesn’t meet expectations.”

Jeffrey Hornyak, however, disagrees with Maher’s take.

“My personal favorite is the chestnut praline,” Hornyak (junior-Japanese) said. “It really puts me in the holiday spirit.”

Saarah Sufi agreed with Hornyak.

“You really can’t beat the chestnut praline,” Sufi (sophomore-business administration) said. “The peppermint mocha is overrated, though.”

Lauren Hulmes also shared negative thoughts regarding the peppermint mocha.

“I just don’t understand the hype about peppermint mocha,” Hulmes (junior-psychology) said. “I really like the Irish cream cold brew.”

Madison Gitzen jumped on the “no mocha” bandwagon.

“I like the salted caramel mocha a lot, so I figured I’d try the peppermint,” Gitzen (sophomore-nuclear engineering) said. “I really just don't like it though.”

Maddie Lefevre also sided with the salted caramel mocha.

“I love the salted caramel mocha,” Lefevre (junior-biology) said. “The new cold brew though — the Irish cream — it just isn’t very good.”

Jess Strait said she takes a different approach to the salted caramel mocha.

“I don’t like the salted caramel mocha,” Strait (sophomore-data science) said. “To me it just tasted like salty coffee. The chestnut praline is good though.”

Jimmy Kane, however, takes a simpler approach to the holidays.

“I don’t really drink any of the holiday drinks. I think the vanilla frappe is the best drink all around,” Kane (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said. “Any of the other drinks are just not worth it.”

Some people just don’t like the holiday drinks at all.

“I don’t drink the holiday drinks,” Mylsa Rojas (junior-biology) said. “I tend to stick with teas more often.”