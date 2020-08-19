Penn State Campus Recreation announced that it plans to reopen its facilities on Monday, Sep. 7.

According to its website, Campus Recreation facilities will remain closed to students for the first two weeks of the semester, but might be used for “athletic and academic purposes” starting Monday, Aug. 24.

Upon reopening, Campus Recreation facilities will operate under different hours and capacity limits with distanced equipment and protocols to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus. The new hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, a reservation system will be put in place to help limit the capacity of each Campus Recreation location, according to the website.

Virtual programming, however, will continue through the fall semester. Information on virtual Campus Recreation activities can be found under the “Virtual Programming” tab on its website.

