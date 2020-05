Summer is finally here so here are two simple recipes.

Hamburger Treats

The only ingredients you need are Nilla wafers, fudge mint cookies and red and black frosting.

I use the red and black frosting to give it a more burger look.

Fish In The Sea

For this recipe, the only ingredients are Sprite, blue food dye and Swedish fish.

Once you’re all done drinking the Sprite, the Swedish fish will be left for a snack at the end.