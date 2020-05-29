While the coronavirus pandemic has dampened almost everyone’s summer plans, it has not stopped some students from finding alternative ways to make money this summer.

As many popular summer jobs — such as working at restaurants, counseling at summer camps and interning — have been canceled, students have found jobs they may not have considered in the first place.

Being a DoorDash driver or a shopper for Instacart, a grocery delivery service, are two positions that have become popular with students looking to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oliva Neill started working for DoorDash after her summer job as a camp counselor at her childhood camp was canceled.

“It’s a little weird adjusting considering that this is a more alternative type of job, wherein other jobs I have a set schedule and pay,” Neill (sophomore-geography and political science) said.

Neill decided to work for DoorDash upon a friend’s recommendation.

“It seemed like a good opportunity to make some money and get out of the house,” Neill said. “It is nice because I can work when I want and listen to music in the car.”

Anna Terzian, whose summer employment plans were also canceled, started working as an Instacart shopper. Instacart allows users to order goods from stores like Wegmans, Giant and Target from their electronic devices.

“I chose this job because it was easy to get and fortunately available even during this pandemic,” Terzian (senior-biology) said. “During this time, getting a steady job is almost impossible, and I am very lucky I applied to Instacart when I did.”

Terzian also said the job was a good option for making money.

“It has been quite interesting adjusting to a non-routine, new job that would not have been my first option,” Terzian said.

But both Neill and Terzian agree that these types of jobs can be unreliable.

“Some days, there are constant orders to be done, and other days there are none,” Terzian said. “The unreliability of income is not beneficial to my depressing bank account, but it is definitely better than nothing.”

Despite having to adjust to new jobs, however, Neill and Terzian said they feel fortunate to be working at all.

“I feel that I am in a position where I am healthy and can take necessary precautions to not infect those around me if I would be asymptomatic,” Neill said.

Ashley Paschl, on the other hand, has been able to work her normal summer job.

“I already planned to work at Costco over the summer,” Paschl (sophomore-health policy and administration) said. “I am on student retention so they take me back over any break.”

When the pandemic first began, Paschl admitted she was scared to go to work.

“My dad is kind of high risk, so I was nervous,” Paschl said. “I just make sure I am still diligent with the mask and washing my hands when I go to work and when I come home.”

Paschl does not think a lot has changed at her job, except for the fact that people are much more cautious while being in the store.

“People do act a little strange,” Paschl said. “They always ask if they can unload their carts or get close to us, but I do appreciate that.”

Working allows Paschl to get out of the house, which is something she appreciates.

“I like that I am now getting out of the house and getting some exercise,” Paschl said. “My coworkers are all really nice too.”

Other students have taken the time to work on skills that will help them in their future careers.

Julia Domenick has used the extra downtime to strengthen her current abilities and learn new skills.

“I’m teaching myself coding and relearning photoshop since I have the time,” Domenick (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Domenick is currently working as a virtual intern, which she said she appreciates because it allows her to stay connected to the professional industry.

“I’m just happy to be doing something with my time,” Domenick said.