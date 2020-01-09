On Wednesday, Penn State sophomore Caleb McGee died in a car accident after colliding with the Jersey barrier and striking a tree on Route 322-East in Lewistown, Mifflin County, according to the Lewistown Sentinel.

The 19-year-old animal science major was born in State College and lived in Clearfield, Pa., according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. at the Community Baptist Church in Curwensville, Pa. The funeral service will immediately follow, according to the Beardsley Funeral Home.