Penn State Campus Recreation announced it will add two new intramural games to their summer session leagues, these being Trivia and Words With Friends 2.

According to the Campus Rec website, registration for Trivia will go from May 4-28 and May 4-10 for Words With Friends 2.

Both seasons will start May 12, but Trivia will end on May 28 and Words With Friends 2 will extend through May 31.

Campus Rec will also be dividing the summer session into two separate leagues. The first runs from June 1 to 26 and will include Rocket League, FIFA20, Fortnite, MLB The Show 19, MLB The Show 20, Hearthstone and NBA2K20 in addition to Trivia and Words With Friends 2.

Registration for the first league runs from May 18 to 5 p.m. on May 28.

The second league will pick up shortly after the end of the first, extending from July 6 to 31. This season will include Rocket League, Trivia, Words With Friends 2, NHL20, Madden NFL20, Overwatch and Settlers of Catan.

Those interested in participating in the second league can register from June 1 to 5 p.m. on July 10. Registration for any of these games, and seasons are free of charge.