Penn State has temporarily closed two on-campus dining locations, Flipps Grill and Market Pollock Kitchen.

According to Residential Dining Associate Director Jim Meinecke, the brief closures occurred as precautionary measures to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus and to promote safety for its staff, students, visitors and employees.

Though only one full-time staff member tested positive at the beginning of the semester, individuals who come in close contact during contact tracing will be put in 14-day quarantine — positive or not.

Because of the enforced 14-day quarantine, Residential Dining is having minor staffing shortages forcing Penn State to close some locations for a short period of time.

Flipps Grill is scheduled to reopen Sunday, Oct. 4, and Market Pollock Kitchen will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 7.

More information regarding changes and closure information can be found here.