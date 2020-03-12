In light of universities shutting down their campuses temporarily due to the coronavirus, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to any student who needs to move out of their apartment or dorm quickly.

At this time, U-Haul will also offer several moving options at reduced rates, including truck and trailer rentals.

In order to rent a U-Haul truck, one must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license.

All Penn State classes will be taught online until at least April 3, and the university currently plans to bring back in-person classes on April 6. During the three-week period of remote learning, the residence halls are closed and students are urged to stay at home.

Students are currently permitted to retrieve items from their dorms from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

