The 2020 Homecoming Executive Committee has announced important dates for this year's Homecoming Week.

The week will begin on Saturday, Oct. 11 and continue through Saturday, Oct. 17, according to a press release.

The Homecoming football game is scheduled to take place against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Beaver Stadium.

Additionally, the annual Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 16. The parade will start on campus and continue through downtown State College.

“We’re looking forward to honoring remarkable undergraduate students, graduate students, alumni and university members through our various Homecoming courts, and also to welcoming back Penn State alumni from across the country," Julia Greco, executive director of 2020 Penn State Homecoming, said in the release.

Additional information about Homecoming Week events will be announced closer to the week.

