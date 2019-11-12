With food allergies in the United States on the rise, Penn State students are left with the task of monitoring the allergens their food. However, Penn State has worked to make life as easy as possible for students with allergies.

Katy Petrosky, Penn State’s corporate registered dietitian, works with Lauren Sgriccia, Penn State’s registered dietitian specialist, to ensure that staff in the dining commons is conscious of the presence of students with allergies.

The pair ensures that the full-time dining hall staff is properly trained in food allergies, and the two also conduct yearly refresher courses to “try to keep that top of mind for everyone working,” Petrosky said.

Petrosky said students have a lot of accommodations available to them — one of the most important being the online menus, where students can see what is available and filter the menu options based on their dietary restrictions.

In addition to this information being online, the dining halls are equipped with entree cards, which list the allergens present.

For students who are especially sensitive to allergens and concerned about cross contamination, Petrosky said they can directly get in touch with the chef of their preferred dining hall to have their meal made separately from allergens.

Petrosky and Sgricca also “screen and tag any food that comes into the warehouse,” Petrosky said.

“Those items are what are used in the recipes, and that allergen tag follows the items into the recipes,” Petrosky said.

In the event that dining halls are sent a new food item or a substitution, they make sure it is screened first. Currently, the halls screen for peanuts, tree nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, wheat, gluten and sesame.

“[Everything] comes through our office first, so we can make sure it’s not adding an additional allergen or changing the allergen profile of the item,” Petrosky said. “We’re very strict about what we let in and what we serve.”

Petrosky and Sgriccia hope to expand the hours of operation of Pure in Finely Commons, Penn State’s allergy-free and kosher eating area and kitchen. They are also working on selling packaged meals from Pure in other on-campus dining halls.

“It's our job to make accommodations,” Sgricca said. “We always trying to look for new products and student feedback.”

Student Haley Travisano, who has an anaphylactic tree nut allergy and a fruit allergy, finds these accommodations to be successful in ensuring the safety of her dining experience.

“I love the cards that are on everything to let you know what common allergies are in every dish. It is very easy for me to figure out what I can and cannot eat,” Travisano (sophomore-human development and family studies) said.

She also had the opportunity to meet with the head culinary chef her freshman year to get some more insight about the ingredients of the meals, and how to get “off the line” meals — meals specially made by the chef for students with allergies.

Madison Brady said she’s had little trouble navigating Penn State’s dining halls while accommodating her allergies to peanuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans and sesame seeds.

However, Brady (senior-advertising) does find issue with the allergy-ignorant students she encounters in class.

“I’ll be in class and someone will just be eating a peanut butter sandwich, and it's the ignorance that I just don’t understand,” she said. “I'm that person who eats in class, too — but I think people should be aware [of students with allergies].”

She recognizes that a solution to such an issue is complicated, because students will eat in class no matter what. She suggests that professors remind students to avoid eating certain foods in class on behalf of students with airborne allergies.

“All the time, people will be eating peanuts next to me, and I’ll say, ‘Oh, I’m allergic,’ and they say, ‘Oh, I had no idea’ — which is totally fine,” Brady said. “They just need some kind of reminder.”