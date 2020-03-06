Mayor of South Bend, Indiana and democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg announced the suspension of his presidential campaign on Sunday, March 1.

Buttigieg left the race after winning the Iowa caucuses and finishing second in the New Hampshire primary.

Buttigieg gained traction for being the first openly gay person to launch a major presidential campaign and win a presidential primary. The Midwestern United States Navy Reserve veteran has since endorsed former vice president and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

President of Penn State’s chapter of Students for Pete and campus coordinator through Buttigieg’s campaign Dan Risser said that although the campaign is suspended, he is “nothing but proud” of Buttigieg and his campaign.

“He was able to put together with no resources and no money and no name recognition,” Risser (freshman-labor and employment relations) said via email. “I believe his message of political civility and kindness will continue to resonate with his supporters moving forward in the campaign season.”

Risser added that he has not made up his mind on who he will be supporting moving forward.

“Students for Pete is taking some time to reflect on the campaign and all we have achieved,” Risser said. “Going forward, I am looking to endorse the candidate who best embodies Pete’s values and the Rules of the Road.”

Buttigieg’s “Rules of the Road” pledge proclaimed that he would operate his campaign on 10 values, which included respect, belonging, truth, teamwork, boldness, responsibility, substance, discipline, excellence and joy.

Following Buttigieg suspending his campaign, chapters of Students for Pete are transforming into “Win the Era” chapters nationwide, Risser said. Winning the era is a concept that Buttigieg focused on heavily during his campaign, meaning that efforts should go beyond winning the presidential election.

Chapters are now dedicated to supporting down-ballot races that correlate with Buttigieg’s beliefs and values. However, students are not forgetting Buttigieg’s campaign and his message.

“More than anything, it was Pete's message of moderation and political unity that caused me to gravitate towards him as a candidate,” Risser said. “I appreciated and admired his Midwestern roots and his ability to revitalize the Midwest."

Jessica O'Hara, associate teaching professor in communication arts and sciences and advisor of Students for Pete, worked as a local volunteer organizer for Buttigieg’s campaign.

She anticipates that the club members will continue to stay in touch and discuss news and events related to the former presidential candidate. Also, she said that if Buttigieg plans to come to campus or the region, Students for Pete will meet to organize his visit.

Following Buttigieg’s campaign suspension, O’Hara said that her morale in his cause has decreased. However, she anticipates supporting him in his future endeavors.

“Many of us expect Pete to have a bright future and imagine him running for office again,” O’Hara said. “We are optimistic that he will be an important voice in shaping our futures.”

O’Hara said that following Buttigieg’s endorsement of Biden, she will likely follow his lead.

“I agree with his understanding of how Democrats can defeat Trump,” O’Hara said. “However, people are attracted to Pete as a candidate for a variety of reasons, and I don't expect all Pete supporters to pivot in the same way.”