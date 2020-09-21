The Penn State Extension hosted a webinar titled “Food Access, Equity, and Farmers Markets” on Monday, Sept. 21 as part of its “Exploring Racial Equity and Access in Our Food System” webinar series.

The event navigated the obstacles communities face within local food systems and how farmers markets and Community Supported Agriculture programs can become a driving force for equitable food access.

Brian Moyer, the education programs associate at Penn State Extension, facilitated the event and prompted the four panelists into food-system based discussions by asking questions and leading participant engagement.

Alfonso Morales, a professor of food systems, marketplaces and public policy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressed the issue of food insecurity and inaccessibility.

Morales said it’s essential to strive towards equity instead of equality and that creativity can help create solutions.

“We have to acknowledge that the beauty of the human condition is a variety of interests and purposes and these aren’t limited to particular identities or experiences, but only limited to people’s imaginations,” Morales said. “With this topic, imagination is what we need in addressing a lot of the problems we currently face.”

He emphasized the issue of exclusivity at farmers markets and how this is in part due to location and how wealthier areas have more incentive to host markets due to higher profits.

Morales also discussed the economic hurdles many farmers have had to overcome and how the global coronavirus pandemic may shed light on the value of their work.

“I think one of the things that the pandemic is reminding us is actually the kind of labor that’s valuable is often labor that we’ve disregarded and thought relatively unimportant,” Morales said. “I hope that prompts people across different sectors to mobilize for higher wages.”

Panelist Tiffany Bellfield addressed the obstacles she has faced as both a Black farmer and consumer in Waco, Kentucky.

Bellfield is a third-generation farmer and runs Ballew Estates, a 26-acre farm that has been in her family since the 1930s.

When she took over running Ballew Estates, Bellfield said she knew she wanted to continue being a community resource for land-based education. The farm offers various educational opportunities, such as farm tours, historical events focusing on agriculture and school visits.

“I wanted to continue to teach the history of the land and the importance of Black people in agriculture to community members,” Bellfield said. “I also wanted to reground people to understand the importance of land and the holistic importance of our food systems.”

According to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, out of Kentucky’s 75,966 farms, only 433 were Black owned — less than one percent. Because of this, Bellfield said she goes out of her way to promote other Black farmers and support their businesses.

She also discussed the hurdles Black consumers face when accessing food systems in predominantly white, wealthy communities.

“As a Black consumer, farmers markets can be very scary and very judgmental,” Bellfield said. “You have to look a certain way and there’s no help given to those who need it.”

Panelist Devin Esch discussed the importance of having markets in areas in which there are food deserts as opposed to areas that seem more profitable.

This is something she’s noticed in the Philadelphia area, as many large farmers markets take place in the wealthier parts of the city and not only can be intimidating for lower-income people to visit, but also inaccessible due to the location.

Esch serves as the food distribution coordinator at the Urban Tree Connection, a nonprofit in Philadelphia that builds neighborhood food systems through community leadership and land-based strategies.

She discussed how the organization has helped repurpose abandoned lots in low-income communities by creating local food systems and building neighborhood farms for residents to help manage.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Urban Tree Connection has had to rethink its operations since a lot of its work incorporated affordable farmers markets which are no longer safe or accessible for low-income individuals during an unemployment crisis.

They pivoted to a new, coronavirus-friendly food share project which incorporated the use of community block leaders to distribute CSA style food boxes to families that sign up for the program.

“We’re trying to use food distribution as a broader term to imagine beyond farmer’s markets,” Esch said. “We’re thinking about how we can best tap into creating inclusivity and equity within the community and get food out as best as possible that’s also grown by community members and volunteers, creating local food systems.”