Phi Alpha Delta, a pre-law fraternity that has been inactive at Penn State since 2018, is now accepting new members.

The international organization is the largest professional law fraternity in the United States, with 330,000 members worldwide and over 700 chapters.

Five out of the nine current Supreme Court Justices were members of Phi Alpha Delta.

Phi Alpha Delta provides LSAT test prep, a large alumni network and various other resources for pre-law students.

At the beginning of quarantine, Madalyn Bonk was searching through the over 1,000 clubs Penn State offers and couldn’t find any related to her interest in law.

Bonk (sophomore-political science) found the fraternity Phi Alpha Delta and discovered that Penn State’s chapter was terminated for reasons that are unclear.

Due to this and a lack of opportunities for pre-law students to get involved on campus, she decided to bring the chapter back.

Bonk recruited around 15 students and registered the organization through the Office of Student Activities. It was approved by Penn State’s Org Central last week.

Bonk will serve as the chapter’s president and Amanda Taiano will serve as its vice president for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“We’re hoping to build since it is new and there aren’t any previous members from the old chapter that we’ve been able to contact,” Bonk said. “We have an open membership policy, so there won’t be a [long process] or interviews to go through.”

The fraternity will have two recruitments – one in the fall and one in the spring.

“The only real requirement is to be interested, and we do the rest,” Taiano (sophomore-criminology) said. “We will be at the involvement fair in August and we’re trying to get a lot of people involved.”

Since the Penn State chapter of Phi Alpha Delta is now partnered with the national fraternity itself, members will receive many perks such as discounts on clothing, free LSAT tutoring and various other law school programs.

Members can look forward to speakers at bi-monthy chapter meetings as well as events, trips, philanthropy and a possible formal.

Participating in THON in the future is also a possibility, according to Taiano.

“We’re really trying to put ourselves out there to show people we’re actually doing things,” Taiano said. “[Phi Alpha Delta] will be more affordable than a normal [Interfraternity Council] or Panhellenic sorority or fraternity.”

Bonk and Taiano are currently working with the rest of the members to set up the constitution and bylaws.

Kyle Kaplan, a clinical assistant professor of business law at Penn State, will serve as the fraternity’s faculty advisor.

“For me as the advisor, it’s really important that [Phi Alpha Delta] is student-run and student-led,” Kaplan said. “I will assist them and help them achieve their vision for the organization.”

Kaplan believes the fraternity will provide a new “community for students interested in going to law school” and a support system of people with “similar aspirations.”

“[It will be] neat for students to be part of such a large organization and such a large network,” Kaplan said. “There are student members in multiple countries and professionals that students will be able to connect [with].”

Penn State students can look for Phi Alpha Delta this fall at the involvement fair.