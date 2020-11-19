On Nov. 9, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced a coronavirus vaccine candidate that was 90% effective in preventing the virus.

On Nov. 16, the pharmaceutical company Moderna also announced it had developed a vaccine that was 94.5% effective at preventing the virus.

While there is a decent amount of optimism from these pharmaceutical companies that a vaccine for the coronavirus may be within reach, some Penn State students remain skeptical about a vaccine in the near future.

Patricia Birungi said she was “not very trusting at all” of the pharmaceutical companies creating potential vaccines.

“I definitely think it is being rushed,” Birungi (junior-biobehavioral health) said about the vaccine development process.

Birungi said she wouldn’t take a vaccine when it’s released, as she would wait to see the “effects” it had on the first people to take the vaccine.

Birungi also added she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus before and has antibodies.

“I am more trusting of my own body,” Birungi said.

Kelly Snyder was also skeptical about the pharmaceutical companies’ claims.

“I am not very trusting of the pharmaceutical companies, but I might be more trusting of the vaccine,” Snyder (sophomore-nursing) said. “I don’t know if [the process] is being rushed to a malicious extent or intent, but I definitely think it is faster.”

Snyder said she would be open to taking a vaccine when it’s released because she works in a nursing home.

Rachel Donovan is unsure about the credibility of the pharmaceutical companies, but said she hopes they’re “doing the most that they can to help the people.”

Donovan (junior-nutrition) expressed some hesitancy over if she would take the vaccine as soon as it comes out.

“I would definitely be very considerate of it — just for all the people in my life who would be really affected,” she said.

Hayden Ross was less skeptical about the pharmaceutical companies.

“We’ve normalized the idea of flu shots, so I don’t see why this couldn’t be trustworthy,” Ross (freshman-political science) said.

Though he was less skeptical about the companies, he did believe that the process was being rushed.

“Typically, a vaccine for a virus takes a long amount of testing, and this virus has only been around for a few months,” Ross said.

Gianna Denaro is more trusting of the pharmaceutical companies.

“I feel like they know what they are doing,” Denaro (freshman-accounting) said. “They’ve been doing it for a while.”

Denaro also said she believes the quick process is not a bad thing.

“At this point, we really do need a vaccine and they’re trying to get it in as soon as possible,” she said.

Denaro said she would wait to see the vaccine’s effect on other people before she takes it, similar to Birungi and Donovan.

