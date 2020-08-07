Some Penn Staters received an email Friday from Jason Feldman, the CEO of Vault Health — the company providing coronavirus testing kits to Penn State students and faculty prior to their return to campus — that there has been a delay in the company's delivery of test kits.

A new Vault Health expansion fulfillment warehouse is set to open on Tuesday in an attempt to meet the rising demand for tests across the country, according to the email.

Along with tropical storm Isaiah and UPS shipping delays, a batch of coronavirus test kits will arrive later than expected.

As a result, the email states, Penn State community members are required to get tested before heading back to campus, which the email acknowledges could negatively impact their move-in dates and times.

More information on how testing kits work, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on the company's website.

