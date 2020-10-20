The Paul Robeson Cultural Center will host rapper Ice Cube for a virtual discussion next week, according to a PRCC social media post.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the discussion, "A Contract With Black America," will focus on how to have difficult conversations about racial justice, according to the rapper's website.

Ice Cube has recently vowed to work with President Donald Trump's administration, so students will also have the opportunity to learn how political work is done across the aisle, according to PRCC’s social media post.

PRCC's director Carlos Wiley will host the discussion. Registration for the event can be found here.